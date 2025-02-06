Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh launched a fleet of specialised health shuttles today to strengthen medical transportation in the region.

The initiative includes five Urbania vans and five air-conditioned buses operated by PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital under USTM.

The new transport service will cover areas within a 50-kilometre radius of the USTM campus while also connecting Shillong City to PIMC. This expansion of medical transportation aims to bridge the healthcare gap between rural and urban communities across Meghalaya.

The shuttle service marks a significant step toward addressing transportation barriers that often prevent residents from accessing timely medical care. By providing dedicated medical transport options, the state government hopes to ensure that distance no longer remains an obstacle for patients seeking treatment.

Local health officials expect the service to particularly benefit elderly patients and those from remote villages who previously struggled to reach medical facilities. The air-conditioned buses will help ensure comfortable transit for patients, especially during medical emergencies and summer months.