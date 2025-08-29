Meghalaya launches grant scheme to tackle Shillong's parking crisis

The Meghalaya government has unveiled a new financial assistance programme aimed at solving chronic traffic congestion in Shillong by incentivising private parking infrastructure development.

The Grant-in-Aid Scheme for Off-Street Parking, announced on August 29 by the Urban Affairs Department, offers substantial capital grants to private landowners, community organisations, and cooperatives willing to build commercial parking facilities. The initiative forms part of the state's comprehensive Meghalaya Parking Policy for Urban Areas, 2025.

Shillong faces mounting traffic challenges as private vehicle ownership surges while unregulated street-side parking clogs already narrow roads. The new scheme targets this problem by encouraging organized off-street parking solutions that will free up valuable road space.

Under the program, developers can receive Rs 1 lakh per Equivalent Car Space for surface-level and stacked parking facilities, with a minimum requirement of 10 spaces. Those opting for automated parking systems can access up to 75 per cent of project costs or Rs 5 lakh per space, whichever is lower, with a minimum 20-space requirement.

The demand-driven scheme allows successful applicants to construct, operate and maintain their facilities while collecting parking fees at government-approved rates. All projects must serve commercial parking exclusively, with private parking prohibited.

A screening committee will evaluate proposals submitted through the application process. The government emphasises that facility operators will handle all aspects of construction and ongoing management, making this a public-private partnership model.

The first application window opens immediately, with expressions of interest accepted until September 30, 2025. Interested parties can apply through the state's investment portal at www.invest.meghalaya.gov.in.