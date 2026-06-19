Meghalaya launches investigation module, SOPs amid push on new criminal laws

Meghalaya has rolled out a digital Investigation Monitoring Module and released new police Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as part of efforts to strengthen criminal investigations and improve case management under India's revamped criminal justice framework.

The initiatives were launched on June 18 during a Nyaya Sanhita Exhibition organised by the Home (Police) Department at the State Convention Centre in Shillong. The event aimed to familiarise traditional leaders, students, government officials and other stakeholders with the country's new criminal laws.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who inaugurated the exhibition, said the programme was organised in line with directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs to raise public awareness about the new legal framework. He said cooperation between the government, law enforcement agencies and community institutions would be crucial in ensuring that citizens understand the changes.

Highlighting the significance of the exhibition, Tynsong said it offered participants an opportunity to learn about the provisions of the new laws as well as their practical application through demonstrations and interactive displays. He added that such initiatives would help people better understand legal procedures and their role in the justice delivery system.

Referring to the state's approach to implementing the new laws, he outlined the "T3" model — "Timeline, Technology and Trust" — stressing that timely investigations, greater use of technology and stronger public confidence were essential for effective policing.

Tynsong also urged students and community leaders to share information gained at the exhibition with their communities, saying legal awareness must go hand in hand with civic responsibility.

A key focus of the government's preparedness has been strengthening forensic capabilities. Tynsong said forensic mobile vans equipped with modern technology have now been deployed across all 12 districts of Meghalaya to improve evidence collection and support investigations, particularly in remote areas.

He added that the new criminal laws are designed to speed up investigations and reduce delays in filing charge sheets. The state has also established a Directorate of Prosecution staffed by legal professionals to improve prosecution efficiency and help clear pending cases.

Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang described the introduction of the new criminal laws as a major shift in the country's legal system.

"This is something that is absolutely new to us. We have had the previous criminal laws, which were a legacy of the British era. After 160 years, as a free country, we have been able to enact very significant and relevant new laws," she said.

Nongrang noted that the nature of crime has evolved considerably over the years, making a modern legal framework necessary. She said the new laws would help address contemporary challenges and strengthen the criminal justice system.

The programme was attended by members of Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep, traditional heads, students and representatives of various institutions. Police personnel were also felicitated for their service during the event.