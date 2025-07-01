Meghalaya launches major skills training initiative for 119 providers

Meghalaya has begun an ambitious capacity-building program targeting local training providers as part of efforts to overhaul the state's skills development framework. The initiative, which started on Tuesday at the Institute of Hotel Management in New Shillong, brings together 119 empanelled training providers from 86 institutes across the state.

The four-day workshop represents a significant push under the Chief Minister's Skills Mission to address skill gaps at the grassroots level. Jagdish Chelani, Executive Director of the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society, emphasised the critical role these providers play as frontline agents in improving training quality and relevance.

The program focuses on three key objectives: elevating training standards to achieve national-level competitiveness, expanding the scope of skill development programs, and fostering better coordination between institutions for sustainable outcomes.

Training providers will receive capacity-building sessions from multiple partners, including the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmanship Training, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, PRIME Rural, and Avenues. The collaboration aims to create a more integrated approach to skills training across the state.

A central component of the initiative involves identifying and addressing specific skill gaps at block and village levels. Training providers are expected to establish partnerships with employers to ensure job placement for trainees, moving beyond traditional training models toward outcome-driven programs.

The workshop continues through July 4, with participants learning new methodologies for planning, delivering and monitoring market-relevant training programs. The state government views this as a cornerstone effort to transform how skills training is delivered in Meghalaya, particularly in rural areas where employment opportunities remain limited.