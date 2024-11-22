The Meghalaya government has initiated a comprehensive tenant registration system in 16 key localities of the state capital, implementing the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) 2016 through a new online portal.

The system, launched via megrssa.nic.in, requires all tenants and landlords to register their details as part of the state's efforts to enhance security and maintain public order.

The initiative is being rolled out in phases, starting with prominent areas including Nongrim Hills, Pohkseh, Nongrah, Nongmensong, Lapalang, Riat Laban, Wahdienglieng, Lawsohtun, Umpling, Mawpat, Riat Laban Kynjat Phutbol, Madan Laban, Malki, Lower Lumparing, Upper Lumparing and Mission compound.

"The Act aims to ensure enhanced security vetting of tenants and prevent anti-social elements from gaining shelter in the State," states the official release, highlighting the government's focus on maintaining "peace and tranquility."

Landlords must now submit tenant documentation to both local police stations and authorities. A District Task Force will review these records quarterly and forward them to the government for monitoring.

The registration process includes:

Submission of self-declaration on Rs 10 non-judicial stamp paper

Identity proof (voter ID, passport, or driving license)

Recent photographs of all occupants

Additional documentation for residents moving between localities

Residents can complete registration through:

The official website

Mobile application

Common Service Centers (CSCs) for a nominal fee of up to Rs 50

The system introduces six stakeholder categories: tenants, landlords, sub-localities (Rangbah Dong), localities (Rangbah Shnong), police stations, and the District Task Force.

For assistance with registration, residents of the designated localities can visit their nearest Common Service Centre or access the portal through computers, laptops, tablets, or smartphones.