Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 17 launched MeghGo, the state's first government-owned integrated mobility application, aimed at bringing multiple transport services onto a single digital platform and improving connectivity for residents and tourists.

Announcing the launch, Sangma said the application was designed to go beyond conventional taxi-booking services by creating a unified system for accessing different modes of transport. The initiative is also expected to provide new opportunities for taxi operators and others working in the state's transport sector.

The platform aims to make travel across Meghalaya more convenient, safe and accessible by bringing transport-related services together under one application. It is part of the state government's efforts to develop a more connected and technology-driven mobility network.

Sangma also shared his experience of using the application, saying he had booked a ride in a MeghGo taxi after attending the launch programme with Bah Nang.

The app is expected to support the state's wider transport network, including services such as taxis, shared taxis, buses and helicopter bookings, as outlined when the Meghalaya Cabinet approved the integrated transport platform in September. Additional services are expected to be incorporated as the system develops.

The platform is also intended to address concerns raised by local taxi operators over commissions charged by private ride-hailing companies. The government had earlier indicated that the proposed system would offer lower technology-related charges, allowing transport operators to retain a larger share of their earnings. Registration for operators was also expected to remain voluntary.

Urging residents and tourists to use the application, the Chief Minister said the initiative was aimed at building a more accessible and integrated transport ecosystem for Meghalaya.