Meghalaya launches MFA academy to build future football talent

Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) has launched its long-awaited academy at Polo Ground, marking a significant step towards strengthening the state’s football structure and nurturing young talent.

The initiative coincides with the association’s golden jubilee year. MFA officials said the decision to establish the academy was taken as part of efforts to “prepare the groundwork for the next generation of footballers” and to build on five decades of the sport’s growth in the state.

The first batch includes 60 boys, split evenly between the under-12 and under-14 age groups. More than 300 children had appeared for the initial trials, with the final intake selected after a series of assessments. The trainees will work under experienced youth coaches, including Playerson Syiemlieh, Amit Rai, Subir Dey, Seibor Sana and Bobby L Nongbet.

MFA president Hamletson Dohling, addressing players and their families at the launch, said the association aims to see more footballers from Meghalaya reach the Indian Super League and represent the national team. He urged the young recruits to remain “disciplined, focused and dedicated” to their ambitions while continuing their education.

Work on infrastructure at the MFA Ground is ongoing, with plans to expand the academy into a full residential facility. MFA vice-president Cliff Nongrum said the association intends to provide accommodation for trainees from outside Shillong, along with scholarships and structured training programmes. There are also plans to extend the academy to girls in the future.

Highlighting the broader objective, Nongrum noted, “There are only a few players from Meghalaya in the ISL, compared to Mizoram and Manipur,” adding that sustained support is required. “We need to hand-hold the children until they reach the senior level,” he said.