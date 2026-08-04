Meghalaya launches ‘Mission Clouded Leopard’ to protect state animal

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday, August 4 launched Mission Clouded Leopard, the state's flagship conservation programme aimed at protecting the Clouded Leopard (Neofelis nebulosa), the State Animal of Meghalaya.

The announcement was made on the occasion of International Clouded Leopard Day, observed annually on August 4.

The mission provides a comprehensive framework for conserving the vulnerable species through habitat protection and restoration, scientific research, long-term monitoring, strengthened anti-poaching measures, improved landscape connectivity, community participation, public awareness, and collaboration with neighbouring northeastern states.

The initiative will be guided by the Meghalaya Clouded Leopard Action Plan, which is being prepared by the Forest and Environment Department.

The Clouded Leopard is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, enjoys the highest level of protection under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and is included in Appendix I of CITES. Locally, the species is known as Maccha Pheng in Garo, Lakrong in Khasi, and Khla in Jaintia.

The Chief Minister said Meghalaya is home to some of the finest remaining habitats for the elusive big cat, including the forest landscapes of Nokrek, Balpakram, Baghmara, Narpuh, and Nongkhyllem, along with vast community-managed forests. However, these habitats face increasing threats from habitat fragmentation, declining ecological connectivity, illegal hunting, shrinking prey populations, and climate change.

A preliminary scientific assessment has identified 21 individual Clouded Leopards in the Balpakram landscape, marking a significant milestone given the species' elusive and nocturnal nature. The survey is now being expanded across major Clouded Leopard habitats in the state to develop the first comprehensive population estimate, which will guide future conservation planning and long-term monitoring.

Calling for collective action, Chief Minister Sangma urged traditional institutions, local communities, youth, researchers, conservation organisations, and citizens to work together to safeguard Meghalaya's State Animal and ensure its long-term survival.