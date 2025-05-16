Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced a comprehensive new action plan to restore the heavily polluted Wahumkhrah River following high-level discussions with government officials and civil society representatives.

The initiative will identify strategic zones along the river for targeted interventions, with increased surveillance planned for areas prone to illegal dumping and improper waste disposal.

"While physical cleaning of the river is underway along with efforts for proper garbage disposal, lasting change will only be possible through active community involvement," Sangma stated on his official social media account.

The government will investigate bioremediation techniques as a potential solution for the river's deteriorating condition. These nature-based approaches use microorganisms, fungi, plants, or enzymes to neutralise pollutants.

Local traditional institutions, known as Dorbar Shnong, will play a central role in the initiative. "Close collaboration with the Dorbar Shnong and the local community will be key to addressing the root causes of pollution," the Chief Minister emphasised.

The Wahumkhrah River, once vital to Shillong's ecosystem, has suffered severe degradation from urbanisation, with sections becoming little more than drainage channels for city waste.