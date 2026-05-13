Meghalaya launches new skilling initiatives at Skillerate 2026 in Shillong

Meghalaya government on May 13 unveiled four new skill development initiatives during Skillerate 2026 held at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong, as the state intensified its focus on employment generation, entrepreneurship and livelihood opportunities for young people.

The programme, organised by the Department of Labour, Employment and Skill Development through the Meghalaya State Skills Development Society (MSSDS), brought together students, trainees, entrepreneurs and training partners from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma announced the launch of four initiatives under Skills Meghalaya — PROPEL, MEGASKILL, SHIELD and EQUIP — aimed at strengthening the state’s skilling ecosystem and expanding opportunities for Meghalaya’s youth.

“Today we launched four major initiatives under Skills Meghalaya… aimed at strengthening livelihoods, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for the youth of Meghalaya,” the chief minister said.

PROPEL has been designed as a post-training support initiative, while MEGASKILL will create pathways for participation in global skill competitions. SHIELD will focus on training, certification, placement and welfare support, and EQUIP has been introduced as an inclusive skilling programme for vulnerable groups.

Trade-specific toolkits for tour guides, plumbers, technicians and other skilled workers were also distributed during the programme. According to the government, nearly 21,000 trainees will benefit from the initiative, involving an investment of around Rs 24 crore.

Sangma said the government had invested nearly Rs 80 crore in the Meghalaya Skills Programme over the past three years. He claimed the programme had generated an estimated Rs 150 crore in earnings for trained youth through placements, entrepreneurship and overseas opportunities, including jobs in countries such as Japan and Singapore.

The chief minister also thanked training partners for supporting the state’s skill development mission and encouraged trainees to “work hard and lead meaningful lives”.

Officials stated that Meghalaya continues to prioritise youth-focused policies, with nearly 74 per cent of the state’s population below the age of 35 years.

Under the Skills Meghalaya initiative, around 60,000 individuals have reportedly received training so far. More than 2,800 candidates have secured jobs, while over 10,300 people have moved into self-employment. The state currently has a network of 716 training providers and 35 career advisors operating across all 11 districts.

The government also highlighted progress under the Chief Minister’s Skilling Mission, launched in 2025, under which 30,000 youth have already been trained. The state aims to train another 70,000 people by 2028.

Meghalaya’s overseas placement efforts were also showcased during the event. Under the Overseas Placement Initiative, 66 nurses have reportedly secured jobs abroad, with 37 currently earning and sending monthly remittances of nearly Rs 80,000 each.

Officials said the state government would continue focusing on skill-based mobility, entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihood generation to strengthen employment opportunities for the youth of Meghalaya.