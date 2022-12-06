In an effort to improve healthcare facilities, Meghalaya on December 5, launched Northeast's first drone delivery hub and network.

The facility is being built in collaboration with the drone delivery startup TechEagle.

The drone station was inaugurated at the Jengjal Sub-Divisional Hospital by Meghalaya minister James Sangma in the presence of a few other state ministers.

Using a dedicated Drone Delivery Network, vital supplies such as drugs, diagnostic samples, vaccines, blood, and blood components will be quickly and safely delivered to different regions of the state.

Meanwhile, the first official drone flight took off from Jengjal Sub Divisional Hospital and delivered medicines to Padeldoba Primary Health Care Center in less than 30 minutes, which would have taken 2.5 hours otherwise via road.

Due to the enormous difficulties in last-mile delivery, a strategy to overhaul the current delivery system is required.

The issue of poor visibility, high delivery costs, out-of-date technology, and inaccessibility through road and rail networks is resolved by the TechEagle solution.

Additionally, timely and effective medical supply deliveries to and from far-off medical facilities will be made, including those of vaccines, medications, diagnostic samples, blood units, and other supplies.

Also read : Meghalaya government transfers Rs 30 crore to 60,000 households under FOCUS+ initiative