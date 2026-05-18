Meghalaya launches online registry for students, workers abroad to aid emergency evacuations

The Meghalaya government has launched an online registration system for students and workers from the state residing abroad to create a central database that can help authorities respond faster during emergencies and repatriation efforts.

According to officials, the initiative has been introduced through the state government’s portal, Meghalaya One Portal, where students and workers temporarily staying overseas can voluntarily register themselves.

A notification issued by the Home (Political) Department said the government currently lacks a consolidated database of Meghalaya residents studying or working in foreign countries, making it difficult to track and assist them during crises such as war, civil unrest, protests or other emergencies.

“The government has observed that there is a significant number of workers and students from Meghalaya employed or pursuing studies abroad in various countries,” the notification stated.

Officials said the absence of proper records had posed challenges in earlier emergency situations involving residents stranded overseas.

The proposed database is expected to help the government streamline evacuation, repatriation and emergency coordination efforts for citizens from the state living abroad.

Under the system, students and workers planning to travel overseas for education or employment, as well as those already residing abroad, can submit details including contact information, permanent address in Meghalaya, parents’ or guardians’ details and their overseas address through the portal.

Although registration has not been made mandatory, the government has encouraged all eligible residents to enrol so that timely assistance can be extended during unforeseen situations.