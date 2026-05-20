Meghalaya launches preparations for Phase-III voter roll revision, 1,021 polling stations under scrutiny

Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district has begun preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for 2026, with political parties briefed on timelines, verification procedures and the role of booth-level agents ahead of the exercise.

The district currently has 17 Assembly constituencies and 1,021 polling stations, making it one of the key districts in the state’s Phase-III revision process.

According to officials, booth-level officers will conduct house-to-house verification from June 30 to July 29 as part of the revision drive. The draft electoral roll is scheduled to be published on August 5, while claims and objections can be filed till September 4. The final electoral roll will be released on October 7.

Authorities said the 2005 electoral roll will serve as the “legacy roll” for reference during the revision process, in line with Election Commission guidelines.

A major focus of the exercise will be field verification, with electoral registration officers overseeing scrutiny and implementation across constituencies. Political parties have also been asked to appoint booth-level agents for every polling station to ensure transparency during verification and claims processing.

The district administration will additionally seek support from Dorbar Shnongs to spread awareness about house visits by booth-level officers and upcoming hearings related to voter list corrections.

Officials stressed that public participation and timely verification would be crucial to maintaining accurate and inclusive electoral rolls ahead of future elections.