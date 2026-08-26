Meghalaya launches Read & Rise programme to ensure children can read by age seven

The Meghalaya government on August 26 launched the CM-IMPACT Read & Rise Meghalaya programme, setting a three-month target to ensure every child above the age of seven in the state can read.

The initiative, launched in Shillong, is part of the government’s broader CM-IMPACT (Chief Minister’s Initiative for Maximising Pass Achievement and Classroom Triumph) programme and focuses on addressing foundational learning gaps among schoolchildren.

The government said the programme is aimed at tackling learning deficiencies, particularly those worsened by disruptions to classroom education in recent years. It will also focus on children in rural and remote areas who have limited access to learning resources.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said education remained a priority for the government and described Read & Rise as an ambitious initiative.

“The investment we are making in the children today is going to start showing results 20 years from now,” Sangma said, adding that such investment would yield “one of the highest returns” for society and individual students.

He also called for proper implementation and regular monitoring of the programme, with changes to be made wherever required.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui attended the launch as the guest of honour.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Education Vijay Kumar Mantri said the programme goes beyond the National Education Policy’s focus on foundational learning by setting a measurable target for children at an early age.

Under the initiative, the department aims to ensure that every child above seven years can read within three months.

“If every child can read, that is the foundation of entire quality of education,” Mantri said. “We'll be in a different league altogether if we are successful.”

The programme builds on earlier education interventions, including SSLC student guidebooks, the Classroom Readiness Programme and the Meghalaya Learning Enhancement Programme.

The government also released a Teacher Training Guide for Universal Reading Readiness Across Meghalaya at the launch. The guide, published by GREENAMMO and sponsored by the Department of Education, is intended to provide teachers with structured support for implementing the reading programme.

The government expects improved foundational literacy to contribute to better academic performance, including higher pass percentages in board examinations.

Director of School Education and Literacy Richa Kulkarni and officials from the education department and other allied departments were also present at the launch.