Meghalaya launches revamped skills mission targeting 23,000 candidates

The Meghalaya government has launched a restructured skills development initiative that will train over 23,000 candidates across key economic sectors, marking a significant shift toward outcome-driven employment programs.

The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society concluded a four-day workshop on Friday at the Institute of Hotel Management in New Shillong, where 119 local training providers from 86 institutes received strategic guidance and work orders under the revamped CM Skills Mission.

Principal Secretary Challienkhum Songate described the training providers as "change makers of society" during the closing ceremony, emphasising their crucial role in aligning educational programs with the state's economic priorities for 2025-26.

The restructured mission represents a departure from previous approaches, focusing on three core objectives: elevating training quality to enable national-level competitiveness, expanding the scope of skill development programs, and fostering institutional integration for sustainable outcomes.

Executive Director Jagdish Chelani oversaw the distribution of certificates and memorandums of understanding to 17 training providers, while 65 organizations received work orders to begin implementation immediately.

The program targets critical sectors including agriculture and food processing, tourism and hospitality, apparel and textiles, and construction - areas identified as having significant potential for employment generation in Meghalaya.

Training providers will focus on identifying skill gaps at block and village levels, implementing targeted support mechanisms for youth, and ensuring programs meet both local livelihood needs and global market opportunities.

The workshop featured extensive panel discussions and sectoral meetings designed to address systemic improvements, including enhanced institutional clarity, deeper integration of financial and market-led solutions, and actionable frameworks for program development.

Officials emphasised that the mission's success will be measured through concrete employment outcomes rather than just training completion rates, reflecting a broader shift in the state's approach to skill development.

The initiative comes as Meghalaya seeks to strengthen its workforce capabilities and reduce unemployment among youth, particularly in rural areas where traditional employment opportunities remain limited.