Meghalaya launches Rs 140-crore road upgrade in South West Khasi Hills

The Meghalaya government has launched a Rs 140-crore project to upgrade the 40-km Weiloi–Mawkyrwat–Rangthong road, a key route connecting East Khasi Hills with South West Khasi Hills.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation stone for the project at Mawkyrwat on Monday. The existing single-lane road will be upgraded to an intermediate-lane standard.

The project covers two stretches — the 22.56-km Laitmawsiang–Mawthawpdah road and the 17.44-km Jakrem–Ranikor road via Rangthong. The route starts at Weiloi village, near the 23rd km of the Mawphlang–Balat road, and ends at Rangthong.

Sangma said the road had been a long-standing demand of residents of Mawkyrwat and South West Khasi Hills. The project had to be divided into two parts before the second stretch could be sanctioned.

“This Rs 140-crore project is being funded entirely from the State's own resources, not from the Centre, and not under any other scheme,” he said.

Work is expected to begin shortly, with most of the 40-km stretch targeted for completion within 12 to 15 months. Sangma said the project was expected to be completed by or before Christmas next year.

The road has gained importance following the reorganisation of Mawkyrwat and Ranikor blocks and the elevation of Mawkyrwat as the headquarters of South West Khasi Hills district. The change has increased traffic along the route, which serves several villages and provides access to markets, educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

The upgraded road will connect villages including Weiloi, Mawteibah, Laitmawsiang and Pongkung in East Khasi Hills with Umjarain, Jakrem, Mawkyrwat, Nonglang, Mawmerang and Rangthong in South West Khasi Hills.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the 40-km stretch was targeted for completion in 2027 under Phase I of the project.

“This 40-km road is targeted for completion in 2027 under Phase I of this project,” Tynsong said.

He added that the government would propose a second phase covering the 35-km stretch from Rangthong to Ranikor under World Bank funding.

Sangma also said the government had increased investment in South West Khasi Hills in recent years. Since 2018, around Rs 850 crore has been sanctioned or completed for nearly 150 projects in the district, he said.

Road infrastructure has remained a major focus of the state government, with Sangma stating that more than 3,200 km of roads had been constructed across Meghalaya over the past eight years.

The project is expected to improve connectivity between the two districts while providing a more direct route to Mawkyrwat and Rangthong for residents of the surrounding areas.