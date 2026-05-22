Meghalaya launches Rs 150 crore urban development projects for Tura

Tura is set to witness major urban transformation projects worth over Rs 150 crore aimed at improving infrastructure, tourism, public amenities and urban living standards.

The projects include the redevelopment of Najing Bazar into a modern commercial hub featuring upgraded market spaces, parking facilities, hotel infrastructure and dedicated vending zones.

A Rs 51.21 crore multi-level car parking and cinema complex will also be developed at Dakopgre with capacity for 200 vehicles. The complex will include three cinema halls, a gaming zone and a food court.

Authorities also announced the refurbishment of the SMELC Complex, which will include an Art and Culture Promenade, museum, children’s park, Chief Minister’s Youth Centre and an Active Ageing Centre.

Alongside the infrastructure push, the Tura Municipal Board Mobile App was launched to strengthen civic services and improve public access to municipal facilities.

Sanction letters were also distributed to local artists under the Chief Minister’s Artists Engagement Scheme, while locality-wise waste management grading was introduced as part of efforts to improve sanitation and urban management.

Officials said urban safety infrastructure in Tura would also be strengthened through the installation of LED streetlights and CCTV surveillance systems across the town.

The projects form part of a broader urban development initiative undertaken over the past several years to improve and beautify Tura ahead of the 39th National Games in 2027.

Authorities said the interventions are expected to strengthen infrastructure, enhance quality of life and position Tura as a growing hub for tourism, sports, culture and economic activity.