Meghalaya government on Tuesday launched an ambitious Rs 20 crore revitalisation programme for Ward's Lake, marking a significant shift in the state's tourism strategy with the formal transfer of the iconic water body from the Forest Department to the Tourism Department.

The century-old artificial lake, locally known as Nan Polok and built in 1894, will undergo a comprehensive transformation to become a premier cultural and recreational destination in Northeast India's tourism capital.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that tenders for the project would be floated soon, with the lake section requiring Rs 20 crore, while an adjoining promenade will need additional funding. "This is an important part and a huge potential, especially for the musicians who will be provided a platform to perform, movies which will be played, including local movies and showcasing calendar events," Sangma said during the handover ceremony. "All this is part of a larger proposal and mindset that we have."

The revitalisation plan includes the installation of sound and light shows, musical fountains, new cafes, and dedicated entertainment zones for families and children. Operating hours will be extended until 10 PM to accommodate more visitors and working professionals.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh highlighted the lake's historical significance, noting that "the lake is also iconic because it is the oldest artificial lake in North East India." He emphasised that office workers would be able to enjoy evening strolls around the lake after work hours.

Beyond the lake itself, the government plans extensive infrastructure upgrades to handle increased tourist footfall. Road widening and pedestrian-friendly walkways will ensure safer access for visitors. A separate 1.2-kilometre promenade opposite Ward's Lake is also under development, featuring plazas, shops, vending zones, parking facilities and restaurants.

The project forms part of the government's broader strategy to enhance Shillong's urban tourism appeal and provide economic opportunities for local businesses. Ward's Lake has long served as a recreational spot for both residents and tourists in the hill station.

Implementation will occur in two phases, with the first focusing on new entertainment features and infrastructure development. Officials expect the enhanced attraction to significantly boost tourism concentration and contribute to regional economic growth.

The handover ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including Tourism Director Cyril VD Diengdoh, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Harish Chandra Chaudhary, along with representatives from various departments and The Meghalayan Age Limited.