Meghalaya launches Rs 4.61 crore E-RISE scheme to strengthen Eri silk sector

The Meghalaya government has rolled out a Rs 4.61 crore initiative aimed at boosting the state’s eri silk economy, alongside announcing new infrastructure projects and education support measures.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the E-RISE (Eri Rearing, Innovation, Spinning and Empowerment) programme in Ri-Bhoi district, targeting 1,200 farming households across 22 clusters. The scheme focuses on strengthening the entire value chain, from rearing to yarn production, in an effort to increase farmers’ income and retain value addition within the state.

Under the initiative, beneficiaries will receive high-yielding feed plants, financial assistance for climate-resilient rearing houses, and electric spinning machines designed to significantly improve productivity. Training support will also be provided to enhance skills and output.

The programme was developed following feedback from farmers, who highlighted the disparity between the price of raw cocoons and processed yarn sold outside the state. Officials estimate the intervention could generate an annual value of Rs 9.36 crore, more than double the initial investment.

The government also laid the foundation stone for a mini stadium at Patarim in Umsning, a project linked to preparations for the National Games 2027. The move addresses a long-pending demand from local residents and forms part of a broader push to improve sports infrastructure.

Separately, a Rs 1.57 crore education initiative, Project ASPIRE, was launched with support from NITI Aayog. The programme aims to provide round-the-clock academic assistance, career guidance, and preparation for competitive examinations to students.

During the event, the Chief Minister flagged concerns over a potential annual revenue shortfall of nearly Rs 2,000 crore due to changes in tax devolution under the Union Budget 2026–27. He said discussions with the Centre have resulted in compensatory support for affected hill states.

The event also included the distribution of assets under the E-RISE scheme and interactions with beneficiaries, marking a step towards expanding rural livelihoods and local industry in the district.