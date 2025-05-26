Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma launched two key initiatives to accelerate the state’s #ClimateAction and #ClimateAdaptation efforts during a program held at Mendipathar.

The first, the Climate Adaptive Community-Based Water Harvesting Project, is a ₹500 crore initiative supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). It will be implemented across all districts of Meghalaya to enhance water resilience and sustainability.

The second initiative, Megh Adapt Pay, is a ₹47.19 crore project under the Payment for Ecosystem Services. The initiative aims to protect forests, restore degraded lands, improve ecosystem health, rehabilitate catchment areas, and expand green cover through a collaborative model involving both communities and the government.

“Together, these efforts mark a significant step toward a more climate-resilient Meghalaya,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

Together, the Rs 547.19 crore projects are expected to play a transformative role in Meghalaya’s long-term climate adaptation and ecosystem restoration strategy.