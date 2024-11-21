Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) in New Shillong Township on November 20, marking a significant technological leap for urban governance.

The state-of-the-art facility, situated in Umsawli, will serve as a comprehensive digital nerve centre for city operations, integrating surveillance, disaster management, and real-time data analysis.

Designed to streamline information gathering and real-time monitoring, the centre will support swift data analysis for informed decision-making. It aims to empower the government to anticipate emergencies, synchronise response efforts, and refine urban operations across multiple sectors.

Key technological capabilities include advanced video analytics, intelligent traffic management, waste monitoring systems, and comprehensive city surveillance across 96 locations.

The centre will specifically enhance efficiency in critical areas such as traffic management, solid waste handling, and water distribution systems.

Government officials emphasised leveraging IT capabilities to drive strategic decision-making, with the ICCC fostering unprecedented inter-departmental collaboration to resolve urban challenges and improve citizen well-being.

Strategic components of the centre feature 20 workstations, a monitoring system with a 30-person operational capacity, and an innovative digital platform designed to connect multiple government departments seamlessly.

Future expansion plans include extending the network to additional cities like Tura and Jowai, with ambitions to establish Meghalaya as a regional data centre hub.