Meghalaya’s Social Welfare Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, has launched the Sugamya Yatra, an initiative focused on improving accessibility and inclusivity for persons with disabilities (PWDs). The programme, which aims to assess and address infrastructure gaps, was inaugurated at U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong.

The Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities is leading the initiative in collaboration with the State Resource Center on Disability Affairs (SRCDA) and the Composite Regional Center, Shillong. Sugamya Yatra is part of the national Accessible India Campaign under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

During the launch, Lyngdoh highlighted a recent discussion with the central government regarding the establishment of a Centre for Disability Sport at Mawkhanu, New Shillong. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has committed to funding the project, which is expected to benefit athletes with disabilities and enhance Meghalaya’s participation in the National Games 2027.

Deputy Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Bridget Warshong, outlined the objectives of the Sugamya Yatra, emphasising the need to identify accessibility barriers in public spaces. Teams comprising accessibility experts, engineers, and architects from various government departments will conduct site visits to assess infrastructure.

The access audit will be carried out by Bethany Society with the involvement of NGOs, PWDs, and sign language interpreters. A key tool in this effort is the newly launched "YesToAccess" app, which allows teams to document and upload accessibility-related findings.

The event also recognised entrepreneurship efforts by PWDs, a result of Empower Fest, an initiative supported by the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with PRIME Meghalaya. Eight entrepreneurs with disabilities received financial support totalling ₹22 lakh for ventures ranging from cyber services and custom embroidery to steel fabrication and sustainable flower cultivation.

Government officials, including L. Kynjing, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, and Camelia Doreen Lyngwa, Joint Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, were present at the launch, reaffirming the state’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment for persons with disabilities. The initiative marks a significant step toward ensuring accessibility and equal opportunities across Meghalaya.