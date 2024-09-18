The Meghalaya government launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' (SHS) 2024 campaign, marking the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The fortnight-long event, running from September 17 to October 2, aims to reinvigorate volunteerism and collective action for cleanliness across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar emphasised the crucial role of public participation in the mission's success. "A clean environment is everyone's responsibility," Dhar stated, highlighting the programme's importance since its 2014 inception by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhar announced significant urban development initiatives, including a Rs 5.8 crore footpath renovation in Iew Duh and a proposed Rs 15 crore upgrade for the traditional market. The revamped market will feature dedicated sections for various goods, aligning with the mission's broader goals of improving health, safety, and economic benefits for citizens.

The Deputy Chief Minister also revealed an ambitious five-year plan to position Meghalaya as a top tourism destination in India, stressing cleanliness as a key factor in achieving this goal.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah called for citizen engagement and respect for sanitation workers. She reported that 67 of 70 government-allocated e-vehicles for waste collection are now operational.

The launch event featured the administration of the Swachhata pledge and outlined three main pillars of activities: Cleanliness Target Units, public participation initiatives, and health checkups for sanitation workers.

JP Lakiang, Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen, described the mission as "not only a sanitation initiative but a movement in transforming our lifestyles and instilling values that elevate communities."

The event saw participation from various government officials, students, NCC cadets, village headmen, and self-help group members, reflecting the community-wide engagement the campaign seeks to foster.