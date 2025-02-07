Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has ordered an immediate investigation into the rising costs of essential commodities across Meghalaya, following an emergency meeting with the Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department and key stakeholders on February 6.

The newly established task force will probe pricing patterns throughout the supply chain, particularly focusing on meat, poultry, fish, and vegetables. Their mandate includes identifying bottlenecks and price manipulation points from producers to consumers.

The task force will analyze markup practices at various distribution stages and recommend concrete steps to stabilise prices.

The move comes amid growing public concern over inflation's impact on household budgets. Local market surveys indicate significant price variations between wholesale and retail sectors, prompting authorities to examine potential market inefficiencies and speculation.

The government has emphasised that protecting consumers while ensuring fair returns for legitimate businesses remains a priority.