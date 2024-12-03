Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma officially unveiled "Um Rupa Premium Mineral Water" on December 3, highlighting a significant step for local entrepreneurship in the West Khasi Hills District.

The newly launched bottled water brand distinguishes itself through its locally sourced spring water and innovative glass bottle packaging, signalling a commitment to environmental sustainability.

Um Rupa becomes the first and leading local bottled water brand in the district, representing a potential breakthrough for regional economic development.

During the launch event, Sangma personally met with the brand's entrepreneur, expressing enthusiasm for the product's unique approach. The chief minister specifically commended the glass packaging, suggesting potential for broader state-wide market expansion.

By sourcing water from a local spring and utilising glass bottles, Um Rupa demonstrates a model of sustainable local production that could inspire other entrepreneurs in the region.