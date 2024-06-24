The Forest and Environment Department of Meghalaya, in partnership with the Network for Certification and Conservation of Forests (NCCF), New Delhi, kicked off a three-day workshop on Forest Certification and Carbon Credit at Sylvan House, Lower Lachumiere, Shillong on June 24.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang inaugurated the event, joined by NCCF Director General AM Singh, Forest and Environment Department Commissioner & Secretary Pravin Bakshi, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests B.S. Gill.

In his address, Wahlang emphasised the learning opportunities in forest management and acknowledged the challenges faced, including significant forest cover loss. He highlighted the state government's proactive approach, mentioning multiple meetings held to strategise afforestation efforts and enhance forest cover.

The workshop aims to sensitise participants about Forest Certification, Carbon Credit, and other standards developed by NCCF, including Ecotourism, Quality Planting Material, and Trees Outside Forest.

Following the initial session, the event will continue with specialised training on Carbon Credit and Forest Certification on June 25 and 26, respectively. The Carbon Credit training focuses on building capacity among Forest Department officials and stakeholders in developing and registering carbon credit proposals. The Forest Certification training will cover various processes such as gap assessment, internal audits, and documentation management.