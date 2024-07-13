Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Meghalaya Youth League 2024 on July 12 at the State Convention Centre. The event marks a significant step in developing football talent across the state.

The league, organised by the Meghalaya Football Association (MFA), will commence on July 20. It features two age categories: Under-14 (Sub Junior) and Under-16 (Junior). The competition will follow an inter-district format, involving all 20 affiliated district associations of the MFA.

Participating teams are divided into four zones: East Zone, West Khasi Hills Zone, Jaintia Hills Zone, and Garo Hills Zone. Each zone comprises several district sports associations, ensuring comprehensive representation across Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Sangma emphasised the league's potential to scout young talent and its impact on football development in the state, region, and country. He highlighted the government's commitment to supporting sports initiatives and creating necessary infrastructure.

The state government's strategy includes hosting regular Meghalaya Games, with three out of five editions held in the last seven years. Sangma stressed the importance of channelling youth energy positively and providing platforms for young athletes to pursue their passions.

MFA President Hamletson Dohling and Secretary Sunesh Syiem attended the launch, along with officials from the Meghalaya Olympic Association, including President John F Kharshiing.

The Meghalaya Youth League aims to identify promising players to represent the state in National Football Championships. Organisers hope to establish this as an annual event, contributing to the long-term development of football in Meghalaya.