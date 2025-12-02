Meghalaya launches youth talent programme with international opportunities

Meghalaya has rolled out its state-level youth engagement initiative, offering participants chances to showcase their abilities and compete for international exposure trips.

Conrad Sangma inaugurated the Chief Minister's Youth Engagement Programme 2025 at NEHU Campus on December 2, with activities scheduled to run until December 5. The programme has drawn significant attendance from young people across the state, providing them with platforms to demonstrate their skills in arts, sports, innovation and technology.

Speaking at the launch, Sangma outlined various government initiatives, including skills training, hospitality programmes, entrepreneurship schemes, and the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM). He emphasised infrastructure development in New Shillong Township and preparations for the National Games.

"The idea is to keep our youth engaged, keep our youth busy," Sangma said, describing the programmes as transformational. He explained that the current phase focuses on building foundations, which would later enable exponential growth.

Forty-eight participants will be selected for trips to the Philippines and Malaysia, whilst around 500 will advance to represent Meghalaya at national-level competitions.

Wailadmiki Shylla, minister of sports and youth affairs, highlighted that Meghalaya remains the only state conducting youth engagement programmes at the block level. Winners from the state competition will participate in the national youth festival, with runners-up attending the Northeast youth festival.

Isawanda Laloo, secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, noted the significance of block-level competitions being included for the first time. Participants have progressed through block, district and state levels before reaching the current stage.

Two former participants shared their experiences from previous international exposure trips. Trewasara Hadem, who travelled to Indonesia in 2023, and Jason Wahlang, who visited Vietnam in 2025, recounted their cultural exchanges and interactions abroad.

The programme features solo and group competitions across multiple categories, including poetry writing, story writing, painting, public speaking, guitar, folk songs, folk dance, scientific innovation and quiz contests. It spans 56 blocks and one administrative headquarters statewide.

The initiative aims to develop young people as ambassadors for the state whilst helping them overcome stage fright and build confidence. Organisers view the programme as an opportunity for participants to gain experience before returning to share knowledge with their home communities.