The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), in a significant addition to its ranks, welcomed lawyer Tailin Lyngkhoi to the party today. The induction ceremony took place at Congress Bhawan on Thana Road.

Former MP and MPCC General Secretary Wansuk Syiem led the welcoming ceremony, which was attended by key party officials including EWKH DCC President A Kharsyntiew and BCC President R Myrthong.

The event saw participation from various levels of party leadership, with district and block-level officials present to welcome the new member. Youth wing representation was marked by Youth President Artis Lyngdoh Nonglait's attendance.

Several party functionaries were present during the ceremony, including D Mawphlang, Vice President of EWKH DCC, and B Marngar, Working President of BCC, among others.

Earlier on January 14, MPCC announced three additional candidates for the upcoming Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections, expanding their roster of contenders for the 2025 polls.

According to a notification issued by MPCC General Secretary, the new candidates are Pynbiangmi Laloo from Mowkaiaw constituency, Brosent Siangshai from Musniang-Rangad constituency, and Bashan Tangliang from Sumer constituency.