Meghalaya lays foundation for India's largest football stadium

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the concrete foundation for the Mawkhanu Football Stadium Complex at New Shillong on December 11. The stadium will become the largest football stadium in the country once completed.

"The Stadium will stand as the largest football stadium in the country," Sangma stated in a post on social media platform X.

On the same day, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a synthetic athletic track at Chinchona, Pahamsyiem in Ri-Bhoi District. The facility is expected to transform sports infrastructure in the region and offer young athletes better training opportunities.

According to Sangma, the athletic track project "will significantly enhance the sports infrastructure in the region and provide young, aspiring athletes with access to improved training facilities."

The twin infrastructure projects mark a major push towards developing Meghalaya's sporting facilities, with the football stadium complex set to establish the state as home to the nation's premier football venue.