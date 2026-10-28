The permanent campuses of the National Law University, Meghalaya, and the Meghalaya State Judicial Academy are set to come up at Mawpdang-Mawkhanu in New Shillong Township, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laying their foundation stones on October 27.

The ceremony was attended by Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere, former Chief Justice Sanjiv Banerjee, Law Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and other officials.

Sangma said the two institutions would strengthen the state's legal education and judicial training infrastructure, with a focus on research and creating greater opportunities for young people.

The projects form part of the state's efforts to expand higher education infrastructure and strengthen Shillong's standing as an education centre. The establishment of the university and academy is expected to provide dedicated facilities for legal studies and judicial training in Meghalaya.

The chief minister said the number of colleges, universities and higher and technical education institutions in the state had increased from around 71-75 in 2018 to nearly 110 at present, as the government seeks to widen access to higher education and attract students from outside Meghalaya.

Sangma also inaugurated the Brington Buhai Lyngdoh Memorial Hall at Laitlyngkot, the birthplace of the leader, on the 23rd anniversary of his death.

Lyngdoh, regarded as one of Meghalaya’s tallest political leaders and widely remembered as the Father of Coalition Politics, made significant contributions to the state’s statehood movement, institution-building and political stability. Sangma said the memorial hall would preserve his legacy and allow future generations to learn from his leadership and contributions to Meghalaya.