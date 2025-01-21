Meghalaya's legislative leaders made significant contributions to discussions on constitutional democracy and technological advancement at the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Patna, Bihar, this week.

Timothy D Shira, Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, delivered key insights about India's constitutional journey during the three-day conference, which concluded on January 21.

"The Constitution of India, adopted on 26th November 1949, is considered one of the most progressive in the world. It protects the rule of law and ensures democratic governance, social justice, and individual rights," Shira said, addressing the gathering of legislative leaders from across the country.

Shira emphasised the vital role of legislative bodies in strengthening democratic values. "The Parliament of India and State Legislatures play a crucial role in upholding democratic governance, protecting individual rights, and fostering social justice," he noted, citing landmark legislation like the Right to Information Act.

On the technology front, Dr Andrew Simons, Commissioner & Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, revealed significant strides in digital transformation. The state's implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) has revolutionized legislative processes.

"Through NeVA, Members can now make online submissions of Questions, Call Attention Notices, Resolutions, and other proceedings," Simons explained. He highlighted the introduction of AI-powered transcription services and the launch of an Assembly TV Channel for enhanced public engagement.

The conference, inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, served as a platform for discussing the 75th anniversary of the Constitution and modernising legislative processes.

Meghalaya's commitment to digital advancement was further demonstrated by its decision to join the National Digital Grid and integrate with the Digital Sansad App. "The adoption of modern technologies has led to substantial improvements in the efficiency, effectiveness, and productivity of legislative processes in Meghalaya," Simons said.

The gathering marked a crucial milestone in India's legislative history, bringing together parliamentary leaders to address contemporary challenges while preserving constitutional values.