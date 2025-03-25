Meghalaya has emerged as a frontrunner in tuberculosis elimination, showcasing remarkable progress through comprehensive community-driven initiatives on World Tuberculosis Day.

The state has implemented a groundbreaking 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign, targeting five high-burden districts with an aggressive approach to detection, treatment, and community awareness. Since December 2024, the campaign has identified 867 positive cases out of 4,573 notified in the previous year.

Key highlights of Meghalaya's TB elimination strategy include:

Deployment of 15 state-of-the-art digital handheld mobile X-ray units across all districts

Installation of 93 NAT machines, including 13 CB-NAT and 80 TrueNat machines, enabling 85% upfront molecular diagnosis

Introduction of a Comprehensive TB Care Plan providing free transportation and diagnostic services for patients

Unique nutritional support program offering Rs 2,000 monthly kits to TB patients and their families

Dr AJ Rynjah, Assistant Programme Officer of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), emphasised the significance of community participation. "We've achieved an 18% decline in TB cases, double the global average of 8.3%," she noted.

The state's approach extends beyond medical intervention. Traditional healers, who cover 36% of treatments, are now integral to the elimination strategy. The government has also recognised 625 TB-free villages, highlighting the power of community-driven healthcare.

A notable success story is Arki Nengnong, a TB survivor who underwent skill development training, demonstrating the holistic approach to patient rehabilitation.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, stressed the importance of comprehensive support. "Our target is not just screening, but ensuring complete assistance for TB patients," she said during the World TB Day commemorative event.

The state's latest achievement includes 'adopting' over 4,500 TB patients under the "Meghalaya Comprehensive TB Care" initiative, making it the first "Universal Ni-kshay Mitra" state.

With these innovative strategies, Meghalaya is setting a benchmark in the fight against tuberculosis, proving that targeted, community-centric approaches can significantly impact public health outcomes.