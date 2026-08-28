Meghalaya leaves Rs 162 crore tourism allocation unused despite global destination plans

Meghalaya has not utilised the Rs 162 crore allocated for tourism infrastructure, destination development and community tourism, even as the state government pushes plans to develop several locations as global tourist destinations.

Tourism Minister Timothy D Shira told the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly that the entire allocation remained unused as of July 31, 2026.

The disclosure came in response to a question from MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliem on the utilisation of the tourism allocation and the government's plans for developing Umiam, Sohra, Dawki-Shnongpdeng and Nokrek.

According to the minister, the government has earmarked Rs 595.98 crore for Umiam, Rs 661.44 crore for Sohra, Rs 50.25 crore for Dawki-Shnongpdeng and Rs 37 crore for Nokrek as part of efforts to develop them as global tourist destinations.

Despite the large allocations proposed for these projects, the Rs 162 crore already allocated for tourism infrastructure, destination development and community tourism had not been spent by the end of July.

The government also informed the Assembly that modern convention centres planned for Nongpoh, Williamnagar, Mairang, Mawkyrwat, Nongstoin and Khliehriat are at the stage of being taken up for tendering. The convention centre at Resubelpara has already been tendered, while proposals have been submitted to the Centre for funding.

The figures come amid a sharp rise in tourist footfall in Meghalaya. The state recorded 18.55 lakh tourist visits in 2025, compared with 16.08 lakh in 2024. Between January and June 2026 alone, the state recorded 11.15 lakh tourist visits.