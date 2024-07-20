A comprehensive legal awareness program took place today in Laitryngew village, Sohra Civil Sub Division, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong. The event focused on two key National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) schemes and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The District Legal Services Authority of East Khasi Hills District organised the program in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority. It covered the NALSA scheme for legal services to victims of drug abuse and eradication of the drug menace, as well as the NALSA scheme for child-friendly legal services and protection.

Notable attendees included B. Kharlukhi, Secretary of DLSA Shillong, Pynhun Syiem, SDPO of Sohra, and Anthony B. Khongsit, Officer-in-Charge of Sohra Police Station.

The programme featured a rally with student participation and lectures by resource persons. Topics covered included free legal aid and services, the NALSA 15100 helpline, drug abuse laws and punishments, and offenses and punishments under the POCSO Act.

This initiative aims to increase legal literacy and awareness among residents of Laitryngew and surrounding areas, particularly regarding child protection and drug-related issues.