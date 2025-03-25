Top government officials conducted a comprehensive site review of the new Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building on March 24, signalling significant momentum in the critical infrastructure project.

Speaker Thomas A Sangma led the high-level inspection, bringing together key government leaders to assess the construction's current status and address potential challenges. The meeting at the Mawdiangdiang site brought unprecedented transparency to the state's ambitious architectural undertaking.

Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, and Commissioner & Secretary Dr Andrew Simons were among the senior officials who participated in the detailed site review.

Representatives from multiple departments, including the Public Works Department and Design Associates, contributed technical insights during the joint meeting.

During the comprehensive review, stakeholders discussed project milestones, potential obstacles, and strategies to maintain the construction timeline. The Speaker emphasised collaborative approaches to ensure smooth project execution.