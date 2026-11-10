A delegation of Meghalaya legislators and senior government officials is engaging with academics and policy experts at the University of Cambridge to explore approaches to economic growth and governance as part of an ongoing leadership programme in the United Kingdom.

The discussions include sessions on democratising Meghalaya's economy and the role of adaptive leadership in facilitating economic growth in the state. The sessions are being led by Dr Antara Halder and Professor Ronald Heifetz, respectively, at Jesus College, Cambridge.

The delegation, led by Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma, is participating in the State Legislators’ Leadership Excellence Programme, being held in London and Cambridge from November 7 to 14.

The programme brings together legislators and senior officials for discussions with British academics, policy experts, former parliamentarians and institutional leaders on governance, public policy and institutional development.

Other subjects on the agenda include managing government responses during fast-moving crises, the green transition as a driver of economic prosperity, behavioural science in policymaking, digital infrastructure and public communication.

The programme also features interactions with experts, including Professor Jaideep Prabhu, Dr Julian Huppert, Professor Louise Tillin and Dr David Halpern.

As part of the UK visit, the delegation met Lord Uday Nagaraju, a member of the House of Lords, at the UK Parliament in London on November 9. The interaction covered British parliamentary traditions, legislative processes and the role of the House of Lords in policymaking.

The legislators are also scheduled to visit the Houses of Parliament at Westminster on November 11, where they will interact with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and observe Prime Minister's Questions.

The programme is jointly organised by the Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship Project and the Intellectual Forum at Jesus College, Cambridge, in collaboration with King's India Institute at King's College London and LSE Consulting at the London School of Economics and Political Science. It will conclude on November 14.