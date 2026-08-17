Meghalaya lifts energy drink freeze after inquiry finds no link to student's death

The Meghalaya government has withdrawn its interim statewide freeze on the sale, stocking and distribution of Sting energy drink after a Food Safety Department inquiry found no causal relationship between consumption of the beverage and the reported death of a student.

The Commissionerate of Food Safety issued the withdrawal order on August 15, a day after the state had imposed the temporary restriction as a precautionary measure amid public concern over the student’s death and alleged links to consumption of the caffeinated drink.

The initial restriction followed reports in the local media about the death and representations urging food safety authorities to examine whether the beverage was connected to the incident. The department had clarified that the temporary freeze was imposed only as a precaution while the facts were being verified.

An inquiry was subsequently conducted by a Food Safety Officer into the circumstances surrounding the reported incident. The inquiry report, dated August 14, stated that it did not establish any causal relationship between consumption of Sting Energy Drink and the reported death.

Following consideration of the inquiry report and the material available on record, the Commissionerate concluded that there was no basis to continue the precautionary restriction.

The withdrawal order, issued by Commissioner of Food Safety Dr Joram Beda, IAS, states that the interim statewide freeze and prohibition on the sale, stocking and distribution of Sting "stands WITHDRAWN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT".

The department, however, made it clear that the decision should not be interpreted as an endorsement or special certification of Sting or its manufacturer.

"It is clarified that the withdrawal of the interim restriction is based on the findings of the inquiry," the order said, adding that it should not be construed as "an adverse finding or as a special certification or endorsement" of any particular product or manufacturer.

The order also stressed that the earlier restriction did not amount to a finding that the product had caused or contributed to the reported death, or that Sting or its manufacturer had violated the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Food business operators across Meghalaya have been directed to continue complying with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with the rules, regulations, directions and advisories issued under it.

Routine surveillance, sampling and regulatory enforcement will continue for food products across the state, the department said.