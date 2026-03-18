Meghalaya lifts internet ban in Garo Hills after review of violence situation

Meghalaya government on March 18 revoked the suspension of mobile data and internet services across five districts of the Garo Hills region following an assessment of the law and order situation.

The decision comes a week after the state imposed the restrictions on March 11 as a precautionary measure amid unrest that left two people dead and caused property damage, particularly in Tura.

Clashes and vandalism had broken out during protests over a notification issued by the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), which barred non-tribals from contesting tribal council elections.

An order issued by the Home (Political) Department confirmed that internet services have been restored with immediate effect in West Garo Hills, East Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills districts.

Officials said the suspension was lifted after the situation showed signs of improvement in recent days, allowing authorities to ease restrictions.

The restoration of services has brought relief to residents, businesses and institutions that had been affected by the shutdown.

Meanwhile, the state government has postponed the GHADC elections, earlier scheduled for April 10, to October, citing the need to restore normalcy and ensure a conducive environment for the electoral process.

Police have made several arrests in connection with the violence, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities indicated that further arrests may follow as the probe continues.