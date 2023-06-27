A lightning strike during June 26 night's severe weather in Ribhoi district caused a fire at a house in Meghalaya.

As per sources, 6 family members were injured, and one infant was critically injured while the house was burned to ashes.

Currently, the victims are admitted at Nazareth Hospital, Shillong and four members are reportedly discharged from the hospital.



Also Read: Assam: One dead due to lightning strike in Karimganj



One of the victims has been identified as Kristina Mynsong.

Earlier on June 21, a bolt of lightning accompanied by thunder killed two persons at Mawjem village in Mawsynram.

According to an official with the disaster management authority, two persons identified as Skylait Donbon (55), a resident of Mawdon village and Wallambok Rapsang (19) from Mawkham village were killed due to the lightning strike.