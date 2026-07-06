Meghalaya likely to decide on Punjabi Lane relocation by end of July: Deputy CM

The Meghalaya government is likely to take a final decision on the proposed relocation of residents of Punjabi Lane, also known as Them Metor, in Shillong by the end of July, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said on Monday, July 6.

Speaking to reporters, Dhar said the government has one more meeting to hold before receiving the final report on the issue and intends to take a decision before the end of the month.

He said one of the options under consideration is to seek land from the defence authorities for relocating the residents. The government is awaiting the outcome of its discussions with the Army before making a final decision.

Dhar said two to three alternative locations have already been identified, but no response has yet been received from the Army regarding the availability of land. He added that Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has also held multiple meetings with the Union Defence Minister to discuss the matter.

The proposed relocation of residents of Punjabi Lane, situated adjacent to Shillong's historic Iewduh market, has remained a contentious issue since 2018. The settlement is predominantly inhabited by Sikh families employed as sanitation workers.

The issue has also been the subject of prolonged proceedings before the Meghalaya High Court, which has issued directions from time to time on maintaining law and order and safeguarding the rights of all stakeholders.

The Meghalaya government had constituted a high-level committee to examine the matter and recommend relocation options for the affected residents.