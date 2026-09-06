Meghalaya lines up Rs 1,011 crore projects ahead of VP Radhakrishnan’s visit

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Meghalaya on September 7 to lay the foundation stones for five infrastructure projects worth a combined Rs 1,010.95 crore, officials said.

The projects cover drinking water, road connectivity, healthcare and power infrastructure, with several aimed at supporting the expansion of New Shillong City.

The biggest project is Phase II of the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme, estimated at Rs 850.58 crore. It is planned to supply safe drinking water to New Shillong City and 32 adjoining villages, eventually covering around 4.34 lakh people and 86,900 households.

The scheme will also introduce Meghalaya's first city-scale smart metering and volumetric water billing system.

Radhakrishnan will also lay the foundation stone for a 110-metre bridge over the Umngot River, estimated to cost Rs 21.86 crore. The bridge is expected to improve connectivity for 14 villages in Mawkynrew Block, benefiting around 28,479 people, while strengthening road links between East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

The bridge is also expected to provide an alternative route between Shillong and Jowai and improve access to markets and essential services.

Another project is a 13.5-km all-weather road connecting Umsen with Barapathar through Pilangku-A, Jyrmang, Chibra and Mawiong. The road is expected to benefit around 5,705 people across 21 villages and improve connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam.

The projects also include a 30-bedded AYUSH facility at Shillong Civil Hospital at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The facility will provide services including Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy, Panchakarma, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and inpatient care.

The fifth project is a Rs 72.5-crore power infrastructure package involving a 2x50 MVA, 132/33 kV substation at Mawkhanu, a 132 kV double-circuit transmission line from Saisiej and associated GIS infrastructure. It is aimed at improving the reliability and quality of power supply to New Shillong and nearby areas as demand rises with the city's development.

During his visit, the Vice President will also attend a public reception in Shillong and watch cultural performances representing Meghalaya's Khasi, Garo and Jaintia communities.