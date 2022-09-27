The representatives of the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong Border Areas of Block II met the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention over the series of agitational programmes held by the Karbi’s and Nepali Communities against the 2nd Phase boundary Settlement of the Meghalaya and Assam.

It is informed that the state government of Assam and Meghalaya has decided not to allow any agitational programmes to be conducted by any group pertaining to the boundary settlement which both the government agreed especially in those areas where the second phase settlement will be held, however, residents including Karbi’s and Nepali’s community were allegedly held agitational programme which the district Administration of West Karbi Anglong, Assam failed to take any action.

The delegation of the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong Border Areas of Block II, Ri Bhoi District during the meeting with the DC of the district apprised him of the matter and sought intervention over the denial of the decision made by the two-state government relating to agitational programme on the 2nd Phase boundary settlement.

Blikstar Sohtun, the President of the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong Border Areas, informed that the Khasi community residing in Block II area which is also one of the areas which will be decided by both the government on the boundary has been respecting the decision of the two-state government not too agitated nor raise any issues until the settlement is done.

He also said that the Khasi community has been very concerned over the attitude of the other communities residing in the border areas of Block II who have been agitating over issues of this boundary settlement without any action from the other side of the district administration of West Karbi Anglong of Assam.

Sohtun also said that, in the memorandum, the representatives of the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong Border areas have sought immediate action or intervention on the matter with the DC of West Karbi Anglong, failing to will compel the Local people of Block II in Ri Bhoi District to take stern action or start agitating on the boundary settlement second phase.