Meghalaya logs 32.76 crore digital transactions in 2025-26, Jan Dhan accounts near 10 lakh

Meghalaya recorded 32.76 crore digital transactions during the 2025-26 financial year, while the number of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts in the state touched nearly 10 lakh, officials said on Thursday, highlighting steady progress in financial inclusion and digital banking.

Speaking at a panel discussion, RBI Shillong General Manager Olden Nongpluh said initiatives such as the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) Trinity, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) have widened access to banking services, improved transparency and accelerated the adoption of digital payments.

Nongpluh said 98 per cent of bank account holders in Meghalaya now use at least one digital mode of transaction. He added that efforts are continuing to achieve universal and meaningful digital adoption across the state.

SBI Deputy General Manager Ejaz Ahmad said Meghalaya had 9.99 lakh PMJDY accounts as of March 31, 2026. Of these, SBI held 3.55 lakh accounts, accounting for 36 per cent of the total.

Ahmad also said enrolment under the Centre's social security schemes has increased, with 5.08 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, 9.36 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and 1.02 lakh subscribers under the Atal Pension Yojana.

He noted that while India recorded 21,860 crore digital transactions during 2025-26, Meghalaya contributed 32.76 crore transactions.

SBI Chief Manager H Khongsai said the bank currently operates 113 branches and nearly 300 Customer Service Points across Meghalaya. He added that more than 98 per cent of SBI customers in the state now use digital and alternate banking channels.

RBI Manager Pankaj Kumar said 16 Centres for Financial Literacy, operating across all 55 Community Development Blocks, have reached more than seven lakh people in 6,169 villages through awareness programmes on digital payments, financial literacy and cyber safety.

The panellists said the next phase of financial inclusion should prioritise improving financial literacy, strengthening cyber resilience and promoting meaningful use of digital financial services, particularly in rural areas.