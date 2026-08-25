Meghalaya logs 783 theft cases till July, East Khasi Hills tops list

Meghalaya recorded 783 theft cases between January and July 2026, with East Khasi Hills accounting for 460 of them, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on August 25.

Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong provided the figures during the autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in response to a question from legislator Miani D Shira.

East Khasi Hills recorded the highest number of theft cases during the period, followed by West Garo Hills with 83 cases, West Jaintia Hills with 58 and Ri-Bhoi with 57.

The state recorded 1,095 theft cases during 2025, meaning the number reported in the first seven months of 2026 has already crossed 70% of last year's total.

The Assembly was also informed that suspects were caught in 163 theft cases in 2026 up to July, compared with 332 such cases during 2025.

East Khasi Hills again recorded the highest number, with 119 cases in which the person or persons responsible for the theft were caught.

West Garo Hills followed with 20 such cases, while South West Garo Hills recorded seven. West Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills recorded two and three respectively.

Several districts reported very few cases in which suspects were caught. Eastern West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills recorded no such cases during the period covered by the data.

The figures presented in the Assembly show that East Khasi Hills accounted for nearly 59% of all theft cases reported in the state between January and July this year.