Meghalaya logs first thermal ablation for cervical pre-cancer at Shillong hospital

Meghalaya’s public healthcare system has carried out its first HPV-related cervical pre-cancer treatment using thermal ablation at the DAE Cancer Wing of Civil Hospital Shillong, marking a significant step in cervical cancer prevention services in the state.

The procedure was conducted on May 13 by doctors, nurses and the Meghalaya Mission Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Project team. Health officials said it was the first time the treatment had been successfully performed at a government health facility in Meghalaya.

The patient had tested positive for HPV DNA Genotype 11 on March 31 this year. After clinical evaluation and counselling, the patient underwent thermal ablation treatment as a day-care procedure at the Shillong facility.

Officials said the development reflects the growing capacity of government hospitals in Meghalaya to detect and treat HPV-related cervical lesions at an early stage, reducing the risk of cervical cancer.

Until now, such treatment services were not available in government hospitals in the state. The government has now planned to expand the availability of thermal ablation machines to district maternal and child health hospitals for treatment of cervical pre-cancerous lesions.

The introduction of thermal ablation is expected to strengthen cervical cancer screening and early intervention efforts across Meghalaya. Health authorities said the initiative would also support training of healthcare workers, improve access to screening services in district hospitals and peripheral centres, and increase awareness about cervical cancer prevention programmes.

Cervical cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women in India, with health experts stressing that early screening and timely treatment of pre-cancerous lesions are critical in reducing mortality rates. Officials said Meghalaya’s latest intervention could help improve access to preventive care, particularly for women relying on the public healthcare system.