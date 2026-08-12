Meghalaya Lok Bhavan to open doors to public on Independence Day

Meghalaya’s Lok Bhavan will open its doors to the public for two days on August 15 and 16 as part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, allowing visitors to access the premises and attend cultural programmes.

The Lok Bhavan will remain open from 1.30 pm to 8 pm on August 15 and from 11 am to 8 pm on August 16. Entry will be free.

The opening comes after the transformation of Raj Bhavan into Lok Bhavan, reflecting the idea of the governor’s residence as a public institution rather than a house associated with the ruler.

Visitors will be able to watch performances representing different parts of India, including folk dances from Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Meghalaya.

The programme will feature Kalbelia and Bhawai dances from Rajasthan, along with Dogri, Kashmiri, Gojri and Pahari performances from Jammu and Kashmir. Karnataka will be represented through Bharatanatyam and a performance by a cultural troupe from the Karnataka Sangha, Mandiya.

Meghalaya’s Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities will also showcase their traditional cultural heritage. A military band from the Assam Regimental Centre will perform during the celebrations.

The two-day event will also include exhibitions on agriculture, floriculture, horticulture and allied sectors, featuring flowers, orchids, products, technologies and services. Visitors will also be able to see traditional artefacts, manuscripts, handicrafts and other works of art.

Food stalls offering local cuisine and other food items will also be set up on the premises.

The Lok Bhavan will be illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour on the evening of August 15.

The opening of the premises to the public is being presented as part of the wider shift from Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan, with the latter intended to signify an institution that is open to citizens and serves the people.