Congress party has claimed victory in the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya, defeating the National People's Party (NPP). According to the Election Commission, Congress candidate Saleng A. Sangma triumphed over Agatha K. Sangma of the NPP by a margin of 1,55,241 votes.

Saleng A. Sangma secured 3,83,919 votes, while Agatha K. Sangma, the incumbent MP and sister of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, received 2,28,678 votes. Zenith M. Sangma of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) finished in third place with 48,709 votes.



Saleng expressed, "It's a total miracle for us, we never expected that we would be winning with this huge margin."

The outcome marks a notable setback for the NPP, which is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).