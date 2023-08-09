Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, on August 9 asked the indigenous youth of the North East to look beyond the reservation system and be competent enough to compete with the best in the world.

“We need to look beyond reservation and the mindset of the youth of the North East should be that they are competent enough to compete with anyone in the world,” he said while addressing a gathering on International Day of the World’s Indigenous People in Shillong.

Sangma said that the different issues of the indigenous people of the North East have always been a concern to him.

“The different political parties or different organizations or forums have the same goal when it comes to the indigenous people which is to preserve our identity, our roots and about who we are that makes us different from the other communities and being proud of our identity,” he added.

Sangma further added that it is important to change the mindset of the people, especially the indigenous community and stop expecting that there will be a reservation in all aspects of life.

The Chief Minister said that it is imperative that while having an identity and being proud of it things are not taken for granted. He further urged the NEIPF to push for documentation on the identity of the different indigenous people of the North East.

“The government of Meghalaya is working together with the three autonomous councils to document the different aspects of the culture and tradition of the indigenous people of the State,” he informed.

He also different states of the North East because of the diverse indigenous communities face issues and challenges and it is through programs and forums like these that North East can rise above those issues and problems and can come together as a strong region.

“It pains me to see the situation of Manipur and I hope forums like NEIPF will take up the matter for a peaceful resolution in Manipur so that we can move forward and reach out to different communities,” he said.

He also suggested that forums like the NEIPF apart from taking up critical issues of the indigenous people should also study, research, and document the indigenous knowledge and practices that have so much to offer to the world.

“This wealth of knowledge should be passed on to the younger generation and shared with the rest of the world,” he said.