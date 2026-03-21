Meghalaya LoP Mukul Sangma seeks independent probe into Garo Hills violence

Meghalaya Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma on March 21 urged the state government to institute an independent commission of inquiry into the recent violence in the Garo Hills region, saying accountability and due process are essential to restore public confidence.



In a petition submitted to Governor CH Vijayashankar, Sangma flagged what he described as a “serious law and order situation” arising from a series of developments linked to the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).



The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA said tensions escalated following demands by certain civil society organisations representing the Garo community to bar non-tribals from contesting the GHADC polls. He also referred to the issuance of a notification by the then chief executive member of the council and a public meeting held in the Phulbari area by a former MLA, which he claimed had wider ramifications.



According to Sangma, these developments led to unrest and conflict among different groups in the region, eventually turning violent. Two persons were killed in clashes between rival groups on March 10, and the situation across districts in Garo Hills became tense and volatile, he said.



The former chief minister alleged that the situation worsened due to a lack of timely and effective government intervention at the initial stage. He also claimed that the role of “vested interests, including possible outside forces inimical to the nation,” in fuelling communal tension could not be ruled out.



Sangma, however, noted that the situation has begun to normalise following intervention by church leaders and senior citizens in West Garo Hills, who played a role in pacifying aggrieved groups.



Raising concerns over police action, he said there is a growing perception that arrests are being carried out in a “random and indiscriminate manner” without adequate verification. Such actions, he warned, could lead to miscarriage of justice, aggravate unrest and result in innocent persons being implicated while the actual culprits remain unidentified.



He stressed that arrests made merely to demonstrate action or ease immediate pressure could further erode public trust. Sangma urged authorities to ensure proper investigation before making arrests and to follow evidence-based policing while safeguarding citizens’ rights.



Calling for the formation of a Commission of Inquiry, he said it should examine the circumstances leading to the notification, investigate the causes of the clashes, identify those responsible for the violence and fix accountability for any lapses, including failure of timely intervention by officials.



He also emphasised the need for continued dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.